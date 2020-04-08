Nature's Medicines - Ellicott City
Last updated:
COVID-19! PLEASE PRE-ORDER!!!
Valid 3/18/2020 – 5/1/2020
In efforts to best continue to serve you, we HIGHLY recommend placing a pre-order using any of the methods possible during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
All Products
Rythm Flower (3.5g) Fluffhead
from RYTHM
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Fluffhead
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Culta Diamonds (1g) Diesel Dough
from Culta
82%
THC
0%
CBD
Diesel Dough
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
$15 - AAA OG #2 by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
AAA OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Afghani by HMS
from Curio Wellness
22.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Trilogy by Culta
from Culta
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Trilogy
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Papayahuasca by HMS
from Culta
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland x F5F10
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Sugar Biscuits by Culta
from Culta
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Biscuits
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - StarDuster #4 by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
21.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Yeti OG by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Grow West Flower (3.5g) Chen 91 x AlienDawg
from Grow West Cannabis Company
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 91 x AlienDawg
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Curio Flower (3.5) Purple Punch
from Curio Wellness
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Culta Diamonds (1g) Dream Dog
from Culta
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Dog
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
$15 - Miracle Alien Cookies by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Alien Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$12 - Northern Lights by Curio
from Curio
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
$12 - Blueberry Headband by HMS
from Unknown Brand
15.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
$12 - Clementine by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Nature's Heritage Flower (3.5) Lemon OG Kush
from Nature's Heritage
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$10 - Dairy Queen by Sunmed
from SunMed Growers
13.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Dairy Queen
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
$10 - Strawberry Daiquiri by Sunmed
from Sunmed
12.3%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
$10 - Tangie by Sunmed
from SunMed Growers
10.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
gLeaf Deli Pre Roll (.55g) Peanut Butter Breath
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
29.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$6½ gram
$6½ gram
$15 - Uncle Mackie by Culta
from Culta
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Uncle Mackie
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$10 - Chem 4 OG x The White by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
20.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 4 OG x The White
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
gLeaf Deli Pre Roll (.6g) Painkiller XL
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
0.82%
THC
24.43%
CBD
Painkiller XL
Strain
$6½ gram
$6½ gram
$10 - Flo x Stardawg by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
17.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo x Stardawg
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$10 - Blue Magoo by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
18.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
$15 - Candy Glue by Vireo
from Vireo Health
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Glue
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Gelato 25 x Dosidos by Culta
from Culta
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Eastern Shore OG by Culta
from Culta
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Eastern Shore OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$10 - Grimm Dog by Sunmed
from Sunmed
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Grimm Dog
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Curio Flower (3.5g) Sour Lemon
from Curio Wellness
31.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lemon
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Curio Flower (3.5g) Bonkers
from Curio Wellness
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Bonkers
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Curio Flower (3.5g) Blue Cheese
from Curio Wellness
30.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$15 - Amherst Sour Diesel by Curio
from Curio
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Green Crack by Harvest
from Harvest
20.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - ONYCD by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
ONYCD
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - GG x Stardawg by Harvest
from Harvest
22.33%
THC
0%
CBD
GG x Stardawg
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Chocolate Mint OG by Curio
from Curio Wellness
28.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Mint OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Culta Diamonds in Sauce (2g) SFV OG x Chem de la Chem
from Culta
85.6%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG x Chem de la Chem
Strain
$1602 grams
$1602 grams
Rythm Terp Sap (.5g) Jacked Up
from RYTHM
74.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Jacked-Up
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
