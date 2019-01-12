2/$20 Bath Bombs 3/$100 North Concentrates 2/$20 $12 Shelf Grams
2/$25 Top Shelf Grams 2/$10 Levitate Gummies $5 Off Monster Concentrate
It's the season on giving! Bring a gift to Nature's Medicines from December 1st through 23rd! Gifts must be new, unopened and unwrapped with receipt ($10 minimum for each gift). Each gift donation will received a pre-roll for only 50¢!
3/$25 Choice Hard Candy & Gummies 2/$40 Highlife Truffles 10% Redbud Root Resin
10% Off North Edibles 2/$40 Midnight Roots Strawberry Milkshake Chocolate Bars 2/$30 Canna Melts 2/$20 Guilty Pleasure Hard Candy & Gummies
15% off your Purchase
15% off your purchase
Pick Your Favorite Deal From The Week!
$5 Off Top Shelf Eighths $300 Top Shelf Ounces 3/$25 Mary Patches
2/$20 MKX 100mg Gummies 2/$20 Monster Gummies 2/$25 North Gummies $250 $12 Shelf Ounce