walleyeking on August 7, 2019

Waited 15 minutes in line to get in back come to find out they had a no prerolls most dispensarys let the consumer know about not having any prerolls with a sign text or even telling the customers when they walk in Staff was very rude to me will not be going back going to a holistic from now on never going there again And will be posting on social media about my experience with Wayne provision