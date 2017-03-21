mrkv1969
Friendly staff. good products. I'm a regular.
4.8
10 reviews
If your looking for flower, dont go here. They only have 2-3 to choose from.what kind of dispensaries only carries 3 type of flower?
We're sorry that we did not have more strains, there is a current flower shortage in the state of Michigan and we are trying to get flower from every licensed grower in the state. We will be receiving more flower very soon, and we hope that you do give us another opportunity. Wayne PRV
I've always liked Wayne Provisionary because of their kind and helpful budtenders. Wish I would've gotten the name of the beautiful gal that helped me get some nice edibles, but she was incredibly kind and helpful. I'll definitely be coming back. Thanks again!
I love this place. Everyone is so nice and friendly. I always get greeted with a smile. I walk in and immediately feel comfortable.
Waited 15 minutes in line to get in back come to find out they had a no prerolls most dispensarys let the consumer know about not having any prerolls with a sign text or even telling the customers when they walk in Staff was very rude to me will not be going back going to a holistic from now on never going there again And will be posting on social media about my experience with Wayne provision
a little off beat for being off a main road, but love the products they have and they service I received, from I believe her name was Courtney, was awesome!! will be back for sure!!
Very nice staff and people, Other dispos have a way bigger selection, wasn’t very much to choose from
First time visit! Will definitely be back! Mackenzie helped me out, and she suggested some great strains for me to try out. Thanks Mackenzie!
Went for the first time and had a good experience. Had great deals on pre-rolls. Julian was cool too. I'll definitely go back.
Amazing staff! Very knowledgeable and helpful!!!