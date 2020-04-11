46 products
$0
$325
20% off for first time patients
(May not combine discount with other discounts or closeout items)
Staff picks
House: Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Mud Creek Brush
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
House: White Widow
from Mud Creek Brush
18%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
SugarCane
from Elven
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
SugarCane
Strain
$121 gram
100mg 10 pack
from Cheeba Chews
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
.
Strain
$25each
250mg 10 pack
from Cheeba Chews
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
.
Strain
$60each
Pods
from RedBud Extracts
93%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
All Products
Wonder Monkey
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$2751 ounce
Amnesia Lemon
from Budding Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
Strawberry Napalm
from Budding Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
Starmalade
from High Quality
20.01%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$2751 ounce
Value AK-47
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$75½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Crystal Cookies
from Resonant Cultivation
24.23%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Glazed Apricot Gelato
from Resonant Cultivation
29%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Glazed Apricot Gelato
Strain
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Top Shelf: Little Dragon
from Texoma Labs
29.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Little Dragon
Strain
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
House: GSC
from Mud Creek Brush
14%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2251 ounce
NYC Diesel
from Mud Creek Brush
14%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$2251 ounce
Ghee Butter Shake/Trim
from Unknown Brand
27.1%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ ounce
$651 ounce
66 Cookies
from Full Moon Pharm
29%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$3001 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Full Moon Pharm
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Top Shelf: Thai
from Texoma Labs
26%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Slurricane
from Texoma Labs
20%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
Premium: Mimosa
from Rocktop Wellness
32.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Top Shelf: Pineapple Express
from Texoma Labs
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3001 ounce
GSC
from Full Moon Pharm
24%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
ALIEN ORANGE COOKIES LIVE RESIN
from Phresh Harvest
91%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
Various Strains Sugar, Shatter, Diamonds and More
from WhiteMousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
Various Strains
from Sunday Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
BADDER
from NOBLE NECTAR
74.4%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
Diamonds
from Noble Nectar
95%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
Terp Diamonds
from Noble Nectar
75.1%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
PLASMA
from Noble Nectar
76%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
Hybrid Gummies 25mg
from Green Hornet
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$57pack of 10
Ice Bars
from OK Nice Cream
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$14each
Ice Cream 1 pint
from OK Nice Cream
122mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
10mg Gummies
from Swerve Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$22.5pack of 10
30mg Gummies
from Swerve Edibles
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 10
25MG Extra Strength Gummies
from Smokiez Edibles
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$42.5pack of 10
Moon Mints
from Moon Mix
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
disposable cartridge
from The Clear™
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
1/2 gram CO2 extract cartridge
from Mammoth Processing
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
12