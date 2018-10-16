Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I was Uber impressed with their quality, pricing and the budtender
CarlLanders
on November 22, 2019
Great customer service and always professional!
Okiedirt
on November 15, 2019
Consistent and always professional.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for you business!
12blewbyU
on November 15, 2019
The best, the finest dispensary. Period.
Dispensary said:
Glad to have you as a patient!
JDawg_Dipdizyywizzle
on November 14, 2019
Great first impression.
Dispensary said:
Glad to be of service!
Jordan_25
on November 14, 2019
I love this location!! The staff is very helpful and friendly every time I go in. One of my favorite things about the store is they use little bags that they seal up for you instead of the twist cap bottles other dispensary use. Definitely my go to dispensary!!
Dispensary said:
Glad to have you as a patient!
Thumper1205
on November 14, 2019
I cannot thank you guys enough for being as knowledgeable about terpenes as you are! Even with other prescription medication my stomach issue hurts majorly! Not since I left you guys🥰🥰 The ChemDawg hits the ache immediately and subsides it and I’m very thankful for that 💋