4.8
10 reviews
Awesome
These guys are awesome! I love the laid back, chill atmosphere. Everyone is always in a good mood and they have nice product. And for a bonus, they share the parking lot with a sweet Philly cheesesteak place too.
My favorite place! I always leave here happy as a clam. The service and product is always awesome.
Stopped in for the first time today, it won't be the last. Hands down the most considerate and laid back shop I've been in. Not the biggest selection of flower but ample in terms of quality. The budtender I dealt with was soo cool and very knowledgeable. I might be the pickiest smoker alive and she was nothing but accommodating. She put my anxiety at ease which can be difficult. Highly recommended!
Thank you very much for your positive feedback! We know that shopping can be hard sometimes and we strive to make sure that our customers always leave happy!!
They took their time to make sure I got what I wanted. Very Approachable
Thank you for your great review. We love our customers, and strive to give you the best
Excellent supply of cartridges! They remember you from last time and they take time out to get to know you so they can serve you better... no turnover here and they actually know what they're doing. My first choice and first stop!
Thank you, we appreciate the great review and you! We'll see you again soon!
Friendly service. Good choices, good prices
Thank you for visiting our shop and the great review. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Shop is a little small, but that doesn't bother me much. Everything was on par with what you'd expect from any decent shop, but one thing stood out to me; the staff! Friendly, laid-back, yet professional and personable. I can't remember the name of the lady who served me, but she was just wonderful. I have pretty severe social anxiety, and she made me feel very comfortable. I've been to other shops where I felt sketched out, unwelcome, or like they were talking down to me. I didn't get that here at all, thank you! And since they're one of the closer rec shops to me, I'll definitely be visiting again! Worth a visit!
Thank you for your great review. We are here to help everyone find healing, and great marijuana. We love our customers, and strive to always give them the best!
I have an adverse reaction to strains high in THC, and I mostly just need CBD for relief from chronic back pain. After searching for a while for a place that had both Charlotte's web and Harlequin this shop popped up for their CW+H strain which is flipping magical for me.
Thank you for your great review. We love our customers, and strive to give them the best!
Great location, friendly staff, great prices. Will buy again from here.
Thank you so much, we love our Customers! Thank you for the great review. We look forward to seeing you soon!