scrappster on October 1, 2016

Shop is a little small, but that doesn't bother me much. Everything was on par with what you'd expect from any decent shop, but one thing stood out to me; the staff! Friendly, laid-back, yet professional and personable. I can't remember the name of the lady who served me, but she was just wonderful. I have pretty severe social anxiety, and she made me feel very comfortable. I've been to other shops where I felt sketched out, unwelcome, or like they were talking down to me. I didn't get that here at all, thank you! And since they're one of the closer rec shops to me, I'll definitely be visiting again! Worth a visit!