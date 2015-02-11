Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Lindsey was super sweet and helpful. Great place to go!
Rowe_719
on November 29, 2019
This place is the best dispensary around, not only do they have quality kush but they have a phenomonal staff on board, kind caring and overall really chill, shout out to kristen aswell ;)
bradyoakes
on November 25, 2019
Very professional people. Everyone was super friendly and knowledgeable! These guys definitely know there products and are fantastic at making recommendations. Amazing bud, as well.
It was a pleasure shopping here.
CREATURE_ZEKE
on November 21, 2019
I like Nature's GiftShop. There is alot of good Reefer.
kyleBURGUNDY
on November 17, 2019
I liked my Experience. Bud was Fire. Employees were passionate and professional!
ozarkcoolchic
on November 14, 2019
This is possibly my most favorite dispensary in Pueblo. Kristen was very helpful. Always happy with my experience here.
Farmersteve7241
on November 9, 2019
It is very convenient. Kristin was extremely friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.
Starbreaker420
on November 6, 2019
Kristen was awesome! Very knowledgeable and friendly, helped me with all my questions.
Buckeye1010
on November 5, 2019
was recommended by a friend and let's just say my budtender Lexi was awesome! I'll definitely be back!
mariebuzz08
on November 5, 2019
Love this place! Anytime I want to venture out and try new products I could always count on anyone’s opinion from here. Thank you Nature’s gift and thank you Alexis for your help!