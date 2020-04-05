807 products
Monday - All Phat Panda + All Paraphernalia - 25% Off Tuesday - All Top Shelf Products - 25% Off Wednesday - All Eighths, Quarters, Halves, and Ounces - 25% Off Thursday - All Canna Organix Products - 25% Off Friday - All SKord Products + All Edibles & Topicals - 25% Off Saturday - All Concentrates - 25% Off Sunday -All Seattle's Private Reserve Products - 25% Off
*May not be combined with other discounts
All Products
Sour Tangie by Florigen
from Florigen
14.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$6.951 g
In-store only
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
18.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$14.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Shortcake by Exotikz
from Exotikz
20.85%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Shortcake
Strain
$46.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Blossom by Falcanna
from Falcanna
25.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Blossom
Strain
$38.49⅛ oz
In-store only
Agent Orange by ZoZ Cannabis
from Zoz Cannabis
21.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$42.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Black D.O.G. by Virginia Co
from Virginia Co
19.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Black D.O.G.
Strain
$28.49⅛ oz
In-store only
Donkey Butter by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$28.49⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato #41 by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
20.98%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$41.49⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Pinapple Express by Kronik
from Kronik
22.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Pinapple Express
Strain
$8.491 g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
19.02%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$28.49⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Diesel by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$93.951 oz
In-store only
Sofa King Kush by Pacific Northwest Roots
from Pacific Northwest Roots
18.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Sofa King Kush
Strain
$47.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Phog by Pacific NW Roots
from Pacific NW Roots
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Phog
Strain
$47.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropicana Punch by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
The Sherb by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
20%
THC
0.03%
CBD
The Sherb
Strain
$49.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Wonka Bars by Skord
from Skord
21.22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wonka Bars
Strain
$42.95⅛ oz
In-store only
The Lime by Lemonnade
from Lemonnade
20.47%
THC
0%
CBD
The Lime
Strain
$52.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa #26 by Exotikz
from Exotikz
20.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa #26
Strain
$14.951 g
In-store only
Crunk Boat by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Crunk Boat
Strain
$28.49⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Creme Rose #2 by Canna Organix
from Canna Organix
23.04%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Creme Rose #2
Strain
$11.491 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Diesel Thai by Falcanna
from Falcanna
23.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Diesel Thai
Strain
$38.49⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa by Exotikz
from Exotikz
20.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$46.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Eter Express by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
20.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Eter Express
Strain
$93.951 oz
In-store only
Narnia by Soulshine
from Soulshine
24.19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$9.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Agent Orange by Friends With Flowers
from Friends With Flowers
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$18.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Headband by Friends With Flowers
from Friends With Flowers
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Headband
Strain
$18.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Koffee Kake by Friends With Flowers
from Friends With Flowers
22.79%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Koffee Kake
Strain
$18.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbert by Friends With Flowers
from Friends With Flowers
22.56%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$18.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Bacio by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
25%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Bacio
Strain
$49.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Exotikz
from Exotikz
19.64%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$46.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Forum Cookies by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
25%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
$49.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Octane by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
20.56%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Grape Octane
Strain
$12.951 g
In-store only
Con Leche by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
22.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Con Leche
Strain
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Ewok by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
17.37%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ewok
Strain
$12.951 g
In-store only
Citrus Sunrise by Native Herb
from Native Herb
5.9%
THC
11.92%
CBD
Citrus Sunrise
Strain
$18.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine
from Soulshine
23.68%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Himalayan Blackberry
Strain
$9.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pie Hoe by Exotikz
from Exotikz
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$14.951 g
In-store only
Lychee by Lemonnade
from Lemonnade
22.33%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lychee
Strain
$52.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Twerkle by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Twerkle
Strain
$49.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Princess Lleia by The High Road
from The High Road
20.04%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Princess Lleia
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
