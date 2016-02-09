CBessette2112
there is a reason they are voted #1 in the Peninsula, all around best quality from service to product.
Service is awesome as always, anytime I come in with an a issue they can always find me the right strain. Or they can find me something similar, they are great with suggestions. The only bad experience I ever had was when I went in to ask for my first edibles , I told them it was my first time and got sold edibles without being told the difference between Edibles and smoking. Let's just say I tripped hard like, super hard and ended up in the emergency room ... didn't know we could do that. She expressed to me that she could take up to 200 mg and it just makes her feel a little drunk so I took a little bit but definitely made me feel more than drunk I was passing out and having hallucinations. i've smoked pot for 3 years and that was the only time that's happened was eating it. Overall amazing place, and I only got stirred put in the wrong direction once
Not bad selection on dabs, but the bud tenders are very uneducated. I would not go back
Always the best service and great deals every day!
What do you think about , the number of DUI's a day drive out your parking lots?
my favorite store in town me and my whole family choose natures over any other store they have great pieces and wonderful choices in bud
Most uneducated bud tenders on the peninsula. They don’t care about the patient/customer. They will sell you bud harvested over a year ago
great deals! They are knowledgeable and friendly. stop in when they are slow and learn what could help you! happy 3 20! i got my green card today!
We visited Nature’s Gifts for the second time on one of their vendor discount days (35% off!) and wow, we were very impressed with the professionalism, helpfulness and efficiency we encountered. The knowledgeable staff made choosing our vendor selection easy without feeling that we were being rushed. Once we picked our product the order was handed off to another staff to complete the transaction and we were done in a matter of minutes. They had plenty of friendly staff on hand to handle the many customers and make it a very nice experience. ￼
Meaty, sustinance. thier local swag fills the Sasquatch in it's customers for that daily hook up. 5 or 20 seems to work out alright