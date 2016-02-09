BabyJane4204i on September 2, 2019

Service is awesome as always, anytime I come in with an a issue they can always find me the right strain. Or they can find me something similar, they are great with suggestions. The only bad experience I ever had was when I went in to ask for my first edibles , I told them it was my first time and got sold edibles without being told the difference between Edibles and smoking. Let's just say I tripped hard like, super hard and ended up in the emergency room ... didn't know we could do that. She expressed to me that she could take up to 200 mg and it just makes her feel a little drunk so I took a little bit but definitely made me feel more than drunk I was passing out and having hallucinations. i've smoked pot for 3 years and that was the only time that's happened was eating it. Overall amazing place, and I only got stirred put in the wrong direction once