I haven't been by here in awhile - because my main dispo changed hands and I find myself waiting too long. I was served fast and was pleased to see 100dollar oz's with really nice nugs. I bought the Angelo and it's incredible. So much better. Thank you - glad I stopped by.
ashllii11
on October 14, 2019
It is great! The staff is super helpful, this was my first dispensary experience! The product is of excellent quality and it is locally grown! Highly recommend these guys!!!
Wildflower64
on September 25, 2019
Friendly staff great prices
Mhb0923
on September 23, 2019
Excellent variety, quality and service!
Dreamer143dbja
on September 9, 2019
Great prices wonderful atmosphere good deals recommended to all my friends and family best dispensary in town.
Willr88
on September 9, 2019
Love this location great budtenders anissa was mine last time great job -will r
Grace888
on September 7, 2019
Staff is friendly, efficient, smart and they offer a points program. Best dispensary in town.