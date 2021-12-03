Conveniently located directly off Highway 141, Green Room Naturita is proud to provide guests 21 years of age or older with a valid government issued ID a plethora of cannabis products at affordable prices. From cannabis flower and extract to CBD products, topicals, paraphernalia, and edibles, Green Room Naturita in Naturita, Colorado has you covered. So if your headed though Naturita or your on the way to any of the surrounding areas in the beautiful rocky mountains, stop by and let our friendly, knowledgeable staff assist you in finding a cannabis product best suited to your needs!