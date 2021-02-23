You know how after lets say a restaurant starts really small. You always go there. You know the wait staff, the food is great, and you always get the best service. Then as that amazing little restaurant starts to grow, you notice the customer service is lacking a bit. The food, sure it comes to you quickly, but it is not as well prepared. Fast forward a couple years. That amazing little restaurant grows larger, more locations, and they are quickly becoming a national brand and everything that made that little restaurant so amazing, so special. It isn't anymore. Matter of fact that little restaurant now sucks. That is how I feel about Nectar. I'll never go back there again. I don't like the service.