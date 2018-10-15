jenmars62
Very nice. Small but great product selection. Purchased some Dragon Mass and it was top shelf at a reasonable price and a very nice relaxing experience. Will be back. Thanks for the excellent service.
They always seem to have what I’m looking for in stock, and the staff was super friendly as usual
Second time here; first time using on-line ordering and pickup. Both visits were enjoyable, fun, and the customer service was great. I'll be back!
Today my budtender was Jonas. I was truly impressed with his ability to listen to the characteristics I was looking for in my selection. Jonas suggested a butterscotch cookie flower. Talk about spot-on. This stuff is so good. Every time I come here I am never disappointed. Their flower is always fresh, their edibles are always fresh, and their staff is over the top. I always feel comfortable and helped and leave the store feeling good about my purchases.
I enjoy visiting Nectar. The store is always clean and organized and pleasant to visit. The staff are knowledgeable and friendly, always providing an enjoyable experience
I love this place. Containers work great for flower
I did a pick up order and they were quick to fill the order. Then I stopped by, for the first time, to pick up the order and it was a great atmosphere. Everyone I saw took their time with customers and were not making anyone feel rushed. I also enjoyed that there was line. Their product is great, as well. I cannot wait to shop here more. The ability to order and pick up after I am done with errands is a god send.
Love this place each and every time I go....Nectar is always on point and this ones close to home.
i love the people here. so nice and knowledgeable
Very nice service and nice atmosphere