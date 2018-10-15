Nimbus2019 on October 13, 2019

I did a pick up order and they were quick to fill the order. Then I stopped by, for the first time, to pick up the order and it was a great atmosphere. Everyone I saw took their time with customers and were not making anyone feel rushed. I also enjoyed that there was line. Their product is great, as well. I cannot wait to shop here more. The ability to order and pick up after I am done with errands is a god send.