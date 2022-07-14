What a Beautiful place , I really enjoyed the classy atmosphere.
I never once felt like I was being watched like a thief ,
Most of all …
I never once felt like I was sneaking in a dispensary buying something that wasn’t legal .
The classy atmosphere had me wanting to stay for a glass of wine “they do not serve wine” an smoke a blunt 🤭😂.
My experience was very inviting an welcoming ,a lot of neat items to explore,very roomy an spacious.
Oh! Wait🤦♀️
Can’t forget the main course!
The friendly ,smiling staff!
Welcoming you with their menu to explore .
I just asked , other wise I would be their for days .
The menu is quite like a shopping List that you prepare yourself for doomsday.
Too each is own.
Hope that help .
Thanks for supporting our locals .
Till next time friend .🤗😇
Respectfully Ambalyn
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.