What a Beautiful place , I really enjoyed the classy atmosphere. I never once felt like I was being watched like a thief , Most of all … I never once felt like I was sneaking in a dispensary buying something that wasn’t legal . The classy atmosphere had me wanting to stay for a glass of wine “they do not serve wine” an smoke a blunt 🤭😂. My experience was very inviting an welcoming ,a lot of neat items to explore,very roomy an spacious. Oh! Wait🤦‍♀️ Can’t forget the main course! The friendly ,smiling staff! Welcoming you with their menu to explore . I just asked , other wise I would be their for days . The menu is quite like a shopping List that you prepare yourself for doomsday. Too each is own. Hope that help . Thanks for supporting our locals . Till next time friend .🤗😇 Respectfully Ambalyn