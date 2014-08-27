CthulhuFhtagn
Sweet location
4.7
10 reviews
they were so nice and sweet to me omg bless them so much and plus the daddy that helped me can clap these cheeks
Came in yesterday to get a new pod for my pax, also bought mints. I'm new to the marijuana scene and was given the best help, they're super nice here and are understanding; if you don't know much they got you covered with their experience and intellect.
These people a
The service was quick, friendly, and a great atmosphere!
Literally the best store they have great product great prices an when there is a issue they fix it
I usually love to come here but today the weather was hot outside which made the oil inside a bit melted. I would recommend either adding a mini fridge to keep the oil cool enough to unstick or get those workers some ac to crank up !!
I come here often. Would love to see more deals for 1/8th , Quarter ounces and ounces of flower. As well as cartridges.
I used to shop here weekly because they had the best daily deals around. Now their deals aren't even average, Taking way overpriced flower down to slightly overpriced flower isn't a deal. I gave them 4 stars anyway because it's a nice place with great weed but a little pricey compared to the other shops around Portland.
Knowledgeable tenders, very clean location, good parking, great prices, and more products and variety than I could even take in in one visit. Definitely will be back