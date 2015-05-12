deedledr on August 10, 2019

Nectar seems to be spiraling. Their website just returns errors and never seem to have the stock in stores that shows on the leafly app and today my leafly pickup order was canceled after five hours with no communication at all. I've enjoyed the Nectar stores but I'm going to have to start looking around. I'm sure they're still great if all you want to do is wander in and ask what they have, but I like to be a bit more efficient than that.