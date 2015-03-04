Linda.Chadwick
The staff was very helpful and really knew what they were talking about!
Mississippi
Stopped by during the Mississippi Street Fair while already high and has an amazing experience. Pretty knowledgeable staff and rather decent bud!
Close to my place, I like the prices, people that gives attention to you, nothing big to complain about it!
That Lance person is really awesome.
Do you like rude bud tenders? You feel like getting made fun of? How about a cringe inducing experience? If you enjoy bad products and spending too much on them then go down to Nectar. The rude staff will gladly sell you some bunk, overcharge you all while poking fun at you. Who doesn’t want free insults from a millennial?
Regular ol dispo with good prices but I really felt ripped off when I bought 4 grams of bud and when weight myself at home at its 2.7g ... I liked this place but I don’t wanna get ripped off again.
This place always has quality buds, at amazing prices!
Shitty pot at a high price. Looks good, but not high quality
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. We offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on every product that we sell. You are welcome to exchange this purchase for something better suited for you.
Best place to get what you need. Good prices and a staff that goes beyond helping you find the best product for You.