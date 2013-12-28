Billymanofaction on October 27, 2019

I was told one price when I placed an order on Leafly.com and had the order confirmed via email. One the order was confirmed my roommate and I drove down to Sandy to pick up our orders. We had ordered the exact same order and they had to honor the deal online for him. They told me mine was three times the price. They tried to bait and switch me. I will never do business with a company like that.