Love coming here! Mary Ann and Sarah are always so sweet and helpful. Great service, atmosphere, and prices.
The Nectar on Sandy has been my go to for years but above the prices and the great deals what keeps me back are the lovely employees. This morning I stopped in to grab some items and asked some info on a particular strain and was gifted so much wonderful info to research in terms of helping moderate anxiety when I can’t use pharmaceuticals from bad reactions. Seriously, I wish I’d gotten their name but to all three folks working, thank you. You’re the reason I keep coming back.
My go-to dispensary. Staff are friendly and knowledgeable, product selection is great, and customer service is phenomenal.
always has great deals on flower and everyone is always so happy this is the best location
I was told one price when I placed an order on Leafly.com and had the order confirmed via email. One the order was confirmed my roommate and I drove down to Sandy to pick up our orders. We had ordered the exact same order and they had to honor the deal online for him. They told me mine was three times the price. They tried to bait and switch me. I will never do business with a company like that.
We are sorry to hear that your Leafly Pick-Up experience did not run smoothly! We are working with Leafly on getting our menus accurate and up to date, but in the meantime suggest that you use our website Nectar.store to place online orders via our Dutchie menus. We would like to re-earn your business and ask that you follow up with us directly at info@nectarpdx.com.
Extremely cool place. ☮️
Yo this the spot to go for all your cannabis needs the guys working today were hella chill ppl
Nice building, chill atmosphere, friendly faces
Good place with lots of selection. Nice & friendly.
The staff here are funny & helpful, and I never feel rushed.