Neighborhood Provisions was born out of the love of Family, pride of the local community, and an admiration for a curious plant. Opposing views on the efficacy and cultural placement of cannabis made us realize the need for education and reform. The science of the plant and its ancillary effects brings people together and bridge cultural and economic divisions. After years of secret “safety meetings”, cannabis became a bonding and healing experience for our Family. We want to enable others to have that open discussion in an equally safe and supportive environment. Neighborhoods are places where life occurs. They shape and connect us. We are all part of a greater neighborhood and its traditions. That’s why Neighborhood Provisions is a place of knowledge and discovery that is shaped by the individuals it serves.