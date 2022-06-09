NETA - Brookline (Med)
403.5 miles away
In-store purchasing only
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
315 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
NETA - Brookline (Med)
Conveniently located on Route 9, your favorite Brookline dispensary is just a T stop away from Boston. We are located in the heart of Brookline Village and we service the Greater Boston Metro region from Framingham to Boston, from Walpole to North Reading. We proudly serve all Massachusetts recreational marijuana customers and registered medical cannabis patients.
Leafly member since 2022
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9am
10am-9am
10am-9am
10am-9am
10am-9am
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
Photos of NETA - Brookline (Med)
Show all photos