Our Franklin dispensary is located on Grove Street, with immediate access to interstate 495 and just minutes from the Rhode Island state line. We're here to provide both Adult Use (21+) customers and medical patients across the Worcester County region with access to the highest quality cannabis products around. Nestled between two of Massachusetts' premier industrial parks—Forge Park and Franklin Industrial Park—and just 20 minutes away from Gillette Stadium and the Wrentham Outlets, our team is thrilled to be a part of the Franklin community, from Worcester to Foxborough and beyond. With ample parking and close to several local train stations, your new favorite dispensary awaits you at NETA Franklin.