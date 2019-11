diannaaramburo on November 15, 2019

The staff here takes the cake for budtenders! I’m pretty particular when it comes to who I talk to about cannabis knowledge since my boyfriend and I are extremely involved in the industry and Jakob never fails to impress us! We love his genuine passion for cannabis we’re glad to be able to visit him every week or so. Keep being that OG that you are Jakob and Nevada Made thanks for staffing such awesome individuals. 💯