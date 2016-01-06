ChanceMoore
This place was the best!!! We went to a few and this was where I wish the Uber drive took us to start with, great DankAF mugs at damn good prices! Thanks Steve!
4.6
10 reviews
I went there yesterday and today and both times really enjoyed my experience every time I come out to Las Vegas that will be probably the only dispensary I go to.
I thought they kinda rushed us but they were busy so I will have to try again when they are not so busy
Got an eighth of the Lemon Kush, smokes perfectly. The best cured weed I’ve got from a shop in Vegas hands down. Everywhere else is selling wet weed. Classic “larry” OG taste, amazing smoke. Buds were trimmed impeccably. Not a single sugar leaf or lopped caylx. I was amazed when the actual product looked better than the display sample.
Was nice to go into. However, their website claims their prices are tax INCLUSIVE! And when I left I noticed I had been charged ten dollars extra in taxes! Also, there “Sherbert” was one of the weakest I have ever tried! I contacted them through their website via email. And I have still not received a response in over two days! I’d say skip this place and head to another dispensary. Where there’s no false advertising or sub par customer service.
Great shop. Friendly,helpful staff. Great product.
This place is a now a frequent stop for me, I love it! I have been smoking flower for quite some time and these kind folk have not only provided that, but also helped me begin my journey into concentrates. The prices are a few dollars higher than other places I have bought products from, but they are worth it. The staff is all knowledgeable and friendly, and the atmosphere is great! It is not rushed, crowded, or hectic as other dispensaries in the city are. There is cucumber water available on the counter, and several computer stations set up for use along the wall. The best thing about this place is that they listen to feedback. I was unaware of its' existence for a while due to their lack of presence on this site. I added the idea to their suggestion box, and when I came to write my next review - they are now listed. Color me impressed! It is great to know customer suggestions are heard. I 100% recommend!
I have been to this location more than a few times and each time they have been so helpful! the staff is friendly and they are definitely knowledgeable. each time visit I was in and out within 20 minutes. never a line longer than 2 people which is great.
I been going here since July 1st.This place will make you feel good from entering the door,to home testing there great selections of weed.All there weed is good.I love thier Chocolate diesle,bought whole oz of it,love the platinum ribbon they had,love the Jack Herror and also ultimate indica, and they still have a whole bunch I have not tried,made a mistake and tried other places and was upset.....
Went last night for the midnight opening and had a blast. Great pricing, great selection, and very knowledgeable staff. Will definitely be doing most of my shopping here.