GoChloGo on July 30, 2017

This place is a now a frequent stop for me, I love it! I have been smoking flower for quite some time and these kind folk have not only provided that, but also helped me begin my journey into concentrates. The prices are a few dollars higher than other places I have bought products from, but they are worth it. The staff is all knowledgeable and friendly, and the atmosphere is great! It is not rushed, crowded, or hectic as other dispensaries in the city are. There is cucumber water available on the counter, and several computer stations set up for use along the wall. The best thing about this place is that they listen to feedback. I was unaware of its' existence for a while due to their lack of presence on this site. I added the idea to their suggestion box, and when I came to write my next review - they are now listed. Color me impressed! It is great to know customer suggestions are heard. I 100% recommend!