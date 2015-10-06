Scaramouche1
Had no preroll Sativa bought 3.5 grams of Green Haze, has no THC in it according to assay, stuff is crap. Leafly not the same quality or availability of product, call ahead to see if they have what you want.
great place. can't order ahead on Leafly it's 11:44pm
This place used to be a decent dispensary. As of late, however, they have SEVERELY declined. They seem to only be able to stock the same 3-4 strains. They also have apparently had some stock issues, as they have imposed heavy restrictions on how much can be purchased in a given visit do to a self-admitted lack of flower available. There is little to no variety, and for recreational adult use, the purchase restrictions imposed due to stock issues does not bode well for NETA’s reputation in the area. Hopefully they can get it together, it’s a shame, because I used to enjoy this place.
Very organized and clean. Warm, kind and helpful staff.
Rude staff. Great product. Unfortunate combination. Been here about 20 times - there are better places to spend your money.
Something is up lately and not sure why I’m not seeing anything written about it. The adult recreational supply seems to have dwindled down to only two types of flower available!! And one strain is mostly all CBD no THC WHAT’s GOING ON NETA??
Great Experience but kind of mad at 3.5 Gram Flower Limit. Concentrates were fire Stuff I bought was Bruce Banner Shatter and Sweet Tooth flower.
Great location.
Great location and products
Always helpful and nice here. Easy to get in and out. Attentive to medical patient needs even with the addition of recreational.