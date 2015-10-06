Gayymir on October 22, 2019

This place used to be a decent dispensary. As of late, however, they have SEVERELY declined. They seem to only be able to stock the same 3-4 strains. They also have apparently had some stock issues, as they have imposed heavy restrictions on how much can be purchased in a given visit do to a self-admitted lack of flower available. There is little to no variety, and for recreational adult use, the purchase restrictions imposed due to stock issues does not bode well for NETA’s reputation in the area. Hopefully they can get it together, it’s a shame, because I used to enjoy this place.