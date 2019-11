RadManVapes on June 29, 2019

New Generation offers a smooth, clean, and well-priced cannabis shopping experience. I often shop here personally when I'm not in store running special deals for RAD vapes because of these reasons. All of the staff is very personable and knowledgeable, which is great for both veteran and new cannabis users. Paco and Jordan in particular have real fun personalities. One of the biggest highlights of this store is they often run charity drives; giving back to the community and those in need. I don't often see other shops doing this, so it's really heartwarming, to say the least. The RAD team loves this dispensary and is looking forward to coming in more! :)