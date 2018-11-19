Follow
New Leaf Medicinals
4058253419
**DAILY SPECIAL**
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
2 for $20 25mg Sativa Ice Cream Bars, 15% Off New Leaf Kief Coins, 10% off Vape Carts
Must have medical card and proper I.D. Valid Nov 23 2019
**4:20 HAPPY HOUR (WHEEL SPIN)**
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
4:20 Wheel of Fortune Swing by around 4:20-And get a chance to spin the Prize Wheel Upon Checkout! Many great prizes & possible discounts available!
Must have medical card and proper I.D. VALID AT/AFTER 4:20 p.m. Spin available upon checkout/ring up!
**Late bird Special**
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
Late bird Free Pair of Pot Socks with Purchase of Any Shelf 1/8 Availabe from 7:00-9:00 on 11/23/19
Must have medical card & proper I.D. Valid 11/23/2019
**First Time Patient Discount**
10% Discount for first time patients.
Must have medical card and proper I.D.
**Veterans and Military Discount**
Must show supporting I.D. We appreciate your service! Veterans and military personnel receive 15% DISCOUNT! This is a standing offer, available at all times.
Must present Military ID at register. 15% OFF Military discount may not be combined with any other promotion including closeout items.