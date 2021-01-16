They offer a promo code of 25% off it get you in the door but then won't honor it. Do not waste your time go 1.5 miles west to stars and stripe where they always honor their weedmap deals and promos. UPDATE the real owner called me from an out of state phone number after the local "owner" in the store refused to honor the deal. They told me they would give me the discount that they advertised if I removed my review... thats not gonna happen. thier are over a dozen dispensarys within 3 miles of this place. Do yourself a favor and avoid this one.