Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great selection, great service, friendly customer service!
KoryJayFleak
on August 25, 2019
It is a pretty good spot!
AsesinoDro
on August 24, 2019
This is the main dispensary I go to! Very knowledgeable in product, always friendly and always hooking it up with the discounts!
Vhawk1604
on August 20, 2019
Considering the high prices, I've not been impressed with the quality of the flower. with all the new competition in town, I'm surprised you haven't lowered your prices. I've bought Ice cream cake here in town for $11 gm. And it was better.
michaellowe
on August 11, 2019
I plan on going back, they worked with me, got a great product, friendly! Liked the location.
BIGGDABBZ
on August 2, 2019
these guys handled my severe anxiety attack mixed with paranoia like champs. awesome service awesome people
1Kyle
on July 31, 2019
Nirvana has some great flower... Varieties to choose from and there top shelf is the top!