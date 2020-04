emunah on March 4, 2020

Your NirvanaCenter website remains nearly exclusively focused on your Arizona dispensaries, with multiple clicks being required before seeing anything relating to Maryland and no apparent way for Marylanders to sign up for texts/deals; and the prices for certain items posted on Leafly are wrong (e.g., your website makes clear that you charge $85 for 60 Dixie Synergy tablets, not $50 as listed here on Leafly). Also, as an out-of-state dispensary chain competing against a number of wonderful locally owned and independent dispensaries, it is important to respond to comments on Leafly so as to at least create the appearance of caring about what your customers think. If you want to succeed here, and I truly want you to, please get your act together quickly.