Nirvana Center - Baltimore
560 products | Last updated:
Nirvana Center - Baltimore
Nirvana Cannabis is a group of Family-Owned and Operated Licensed Dispensaries founded in 2016. We are dedicated to providing patients with a true experience of tranquility and wellness. We are committed to providing high-quality and innovative products to our patients. At Nirvana, we have highly educated staff that is well versed in product knowledge & consumption methods giving you peace of mind when making your cannabis selection. Stop and Smell the Flower at Nirvana!
8803 Pulaski Highway, Rosedale, MD
License D-19-00015
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountDelivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
