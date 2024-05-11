Nirvana Center - Center Line
dispensary
Recreational

Center Line, MI
374.3 miles away
507 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

Located on Sherwood between 9 Mile & 10 Mile, Nirvana Center Center Line provides patients & customers with a true experience of tranquility and wellness. Offering the largest menu and variety of cannabis products, Nirvana Center pairs quality and affordable cannabis with our highly educated staff leaving patients with an experience that is catered to their individualized needs.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 77
24280 Sherwood Ave., Center Line, MI
License PC-000454
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

30 Reviews of Nirvana Center - Center Line

4.7
Quality
4.6
Service
4.9
Atmosphere