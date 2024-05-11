dispensary
Recreational
Nirvana Center - Center Line
About this dispensary
Nirvana Center - Center Line
Located on Sherwood between 9 Mile & 10 Mile, Nirvana Center Center Line provides patients & customers with a true experience of tranquility and wellness. Offering the largest menu and variety of cannabis products, Nirvana Center pairs quality and affordable cannabis with our highly educated staff leaving patients with an experience that is catered to their individualized needs.
24280 Sherwood Ave., Center Line, MI
License PC-000454
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
