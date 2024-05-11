641 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Nirvana Center - Coldwater
At Nirvana Center Dispensaries, we have a highly educated staff that is well versed in product knowledge and consumption methods giving you peace of mind when making your medical cannabis selection. Nirvana Center offers the largest menu and variety of medicinal grade cannabis products such as: - Flower - Edibles - Concentrates - Topicals - CBD At Nirvana Center Dispensaries we aim to improve the quality of life and be the industry leaders, offering knowledge and compassionate care while providing a safe and confidential environment for all.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 92
710 East Chicaco, Coldwater, MI
Cash acceptedStorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of Nirvana Center - Coldwater
Show all photos