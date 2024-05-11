Nirvana Center - Coldwater
Nirvana Center - Coldwater
dispensary
Recreational

Nirvana Center - Coldwater

Coldwater, MI
440.6 miles away
Loading...
641 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Nirvana Center - Coldwater

At Nirvana Center Dispensaries, we have a highly educated staff that is well versed in product knowledge and consumption methods giving you peace of mind when making your medical cannabis selection. Nirvana Center offers the largest menu and variety of medicinal grade cannabis products such as: - Flower - Edibles - Concentrates - Topicals - CBD At Nirvana Center Dispensaries we aim to improve the quality of life and be the industry leaders, offering knowledge and compassionate care while providing a safe and confidential environment for all.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 92
710 East Chicaco, Coldwater, MI
Visit website
Cash acceptedStorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of Nirvana Center - Coldwater

Show all photos

64 Reviews of Nirvana Center - Coldwater

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere