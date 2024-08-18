Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore
Logo for Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore
dispensary
Medical

Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
49.8 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
330 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore

Nirvana Cannabis is a group of Family-Owned and Operated Licensed Dispensaries founded in 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona. We are dedicated to providing patients with a true experience of tranquility and wellness. We are committed to providing high-quality and innovative products to our patients. At Nirvana, we have highly educated staff that is well versed in product knowledge & consumption methods giving you peace of mind when making your cannabis selection. Stop and Smell the Flower at Nirvana!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
805 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Send a message
Call 410-372-4473
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm

Photos of Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore

Promotions at Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.