About this dispensary
Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore
Nirvana Cannabis is a group of Family-Owned and Operated Licensed Dispensaries founded in 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona. We are dedicated to providing patients with a true experience of tranquility and wellness. We are committed to providing high-quality and innovative products to our patients. At Nirvana, we have highly educated staff that is well versed in product knowledge & consumption methods giving you peace of mind when making your cannabis selection. Stop and Smell the Flower at Nirvana!
Leafly member since 2024
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
Photos of Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore
Promotions at Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore
Updates from Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore
0 Reviews of Nirvana Center - Downtown Baltimore
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.