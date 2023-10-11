Nirvana Center - Florence (Pinal)
*We are now open for Recreational Sales 21+* "a true experience of tranquility and wellness" *Shopping With Your Child:* - To ensure maximum space inside our lobby, we ask Customers with their children to place a Curbside Order with us! OPEN 8:00am - 10:00pm EVERYDAY The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed marijuana dispensary located in Florence, Arizona. - FIRST TIME PATIENTS CANNOT PLACE A PICK UP-ORDER! - We carry edibles, flower, concentrates processed and manufactured with quality lab-testing. - We strive to associate our medicine with the most modern and innovative forms of cultivation and product development, because we want your experience with us to become the center of your own Nirvana. - Accepting Cash ONLY! - ATM is available. - Ample and secure parking. - Friendly and knowledgeable staff. - Most comfortable lobby in town. - Wide selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices. - Committed to the comfort and service of the Arizona medical cannabis community.
Thursday Sales 10/12: Flower Deals: - BOGO Phoenician Eighths - $69 Savvy Half OZs - $12 Everyday Eighths - $20 Loud Pax Eighths - Old Pal (14g): 1 for $50 | 2 for $82 - 2 for $50 Tree Junkee Eighths - $20 Lost Dutchmen Eighths - $30 Uncle X Half OZs Preroll Deals: - 30% off Tumble Traveler Infused Preroll Packs Cartridge Deals: - 30% off Timeless & NOIR (excluding AZUL) - Abstrakt Vapes: 1 for $16 (500mg) | 1 for $24 (1000mg) - 40% off IO Extracts - $33 Torch Disposables (2000mg) Concentrate Deals: - 40% off IO Extracts - $15 Grams Bud Bros Concentrates - $15 Grams Lost Dutchmen Cured Resin - $25 Grams Lost Dutchmen Live Resin - $38 Grams Lost Dutchmen Live Rosin Edible/Other Deals: - Pucks (100mg): 1 for $14 | 2 for $25 | 3 for $33 | 5 for $50
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.
NEW Nirvana Happy Hours: - *Monday thru Thursday*: From 10am to 12pm & 2pm to 6pm, FREE Preroll with any $50+ purchase - *Saturday & Sunday*: From 9am to 11am, FREE Clean Labs (500mg) Cartridge with any $100+ purchase Nirvana Clearance Corner: - *Select Strains* BOGO Clean Labs/Liquid Gold Cartridges & Concentrates - *Select Products* BOGO Med Only (100mg) Products - 40% off select brands *restrictions apply* NEW Every Day Bundle Deals in October: *NEW Phoenician Flower Pricing:* - BOGO Phoenician Eighths *NEW Tree Junkee Bundle Pricing:* - 2 for $60 Eighths *Bud Bros Bundle Pricing:* - 2g for $40 *Cloud 9 Gummy Bundle Pricing:* - 2 for $10 (100mg) *STIIIZY Bundle Pricing:* - *NEW* All In One STIIIZY (1000mg): 2 for $90 + FREE LIIIL Disposable - OG 500mg Pods: 3 for $70 - OG 1000mg Pods: 3 for $120 - CDT 500mg Pods: 3 for $80 - CDT 1000mg Pods: 3 for $130 - 2 for $55 LIIIL Disposables *Timeless Vapes Bundle Pricing:* - 500mg: 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 *NOIR Bundle Pricing:* - 500mg: 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 - 1000mg: 2 for $115 | 3 for $165
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.
**NEW Referral Program:** - Refer a Friend & receive a FREE Every Day Eighth *Must be present with the referred customer to redeem* **NEW FTP Special* (Med & Rec. No Double Discounts) - 1st Visit: 25% off Entire Order + FREE Every Day Eighth - 2nd Visit: 30% off Entire Order + FREE Clean or Liquid Gold (1000mg) Cartridge - 3rd Visit: 45% off Entire Order + (2) FREE Prerolls - 4th Visit: Spend $25 & receive a FREE Quarter of Flower *select strains* **Birthday Special:** - Come into any Nirvana Center AZ location on your birthday and receive a FREE Eighth on us *Select Strain* OR $10 off any Regular Priced Item! (Limit 1 Location) **Review Program:** - Leave a review on any platform and receive a free Puff Preroll! (Limit 3 per month. Must make a medicated purchase. Review must be made prior to entering the dispensary. Review needs to be posted regarding that location. One per visit!) **Other Discounts:** - DA Discount: 20% off In House Items (no double discounts) - 15% off Veterans, Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **Rewards Program:** - Nirvana Center Dispensaries appreciates our loyal returning patients, customers and staff who continue to purchase with us! Recreational, Medical and Employees will earn Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for money off your transaction. For every dollar spent, .25 points will be earned: 125 Points: $5 off Transaction 250 Points: $10 off Transaction 500 Points: $20 off Transaction 750 Points: $30 off Transaction 1000 Points: $40 off Transaction *Maximum 1000 Points Redemption per Day. NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS!*
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.