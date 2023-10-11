**New Loyalty Programs!**

Valid 10/11/2023 - 12/31/2023

**NEW Referral Program:** - Refer a Friend & receive a FREE Every Day Eighth *Must be present with the referred customer to redeem* **NEW FTP Special* (Med & Rec. No Double Discounts) - 1st Visit: 25% off Entire Order + FREE Every Day Eighth - 2nd Visit: 30% off Entire Order + FREE Clean or Liquid Gold (1000mg) Cartridge - 3rd Visit: 45% off Entire Order + (2) FREE Prerolls - 4th Visit: Spend $25 & receive a FREE Quarter of Flower *select strains* **Birthday Special:** - Come into any Nirvana Center AZ location on your birthday and receive a FREE Eighth on us *Select Strain* OR $10 off any Regular Priced Item! (Limit 1 Location) **Review Program:** - Leave a review on any platform and receive a free Puff Preroll! (Limit 3 per month. Must make a medicated purchase. Review must be made prior to entering the dispensary. Review needs to be posted regarding that location. One per visit!) **Other Discounts:** - DA Discount: 20% off In House Items (no double discounts) - 15% off Veterans, Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **Rewards Program:** - Nirvana Center Dispensaries appreciates our loyal returning patients, customers and staff who continue to purchase with us! Recreational, Medical and Employees will earn Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for money off your transaction. For every dollar spent, .25 points will be earned: 125 Points: $5 off Transaction 250 Points: $10 off Transaction 500 Points: $20 off Transaction 750 Points: $30 off Transaction 1000 Points: $40 off Transaction *Maximum 1000 Points Redemption per Day. NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS!*

While supplies last. Restrictions apply. No double discounts.