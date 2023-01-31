Today's Hottest: $100 Everyday 70g Bag! (2.5oz)

Valid 2/3/2023 - 2/5/2023

Nirvana Center - Kalamazoo Nirvana - Kalamazoo Deals for 2/2/23-2/5/23 Flower Ounce Deals Everyday 28g select strains $50 Everyday 70g $100 Pre-Packaged Giving Tree 3.5g 2/$40 Spaceman 3.5g $20 Common Citizen 7g 2/$45 Hytek 3.5g $30 Verde Valley 3.5g $25 2/$45 Cookies 3.5g 2/$50 Pre-Rolls Everyday 1g 10/$20 Cali Blaze 1.2g Infused 3/$30 Cali Blaze Non Infused 5/$20 Glorious 1g Infused $15 Tyson 2.0 1g 3/$25 Giving Tree 1g 5/$20 Hyman 1g 3/$40 Pressure Pack 1.3g B2G1 Edibles Platinum 100mg Gummies 10/$35 Covert Cups 100mg 5/$45 Hyman 200mg 3/$20 MKX 200mg 2/$20 Evolution 200mg 3/$20 Flight 200mg Edibles 3/$20 Muha Mambas 200mg Gummies 2/$20 Vapes Liquid Gold 1g Cart 15/$100 Bossy 1g Cart 6/$50 Fwaygo 1g Full Spectrum Cart 5/$40 Platinum Vape 1g Cart 5/$50 Muha Meds 1g Disposable 6/$100 Breeze 1g Disposable 4/$100 Concentrates Anarchy 1g 13/$100 Hayat 1g 5/$50 Common Citizen 1g 5/$50 North Coast 2g Rosin Bucket $55 Fwaygo 2g Bucket 5/$65 Bossy RSO Darts 3/$40 Medical Guests: Take an additional 10% off! Senior Discount! (Age 55 ) 10% Veterans receive a 15% Discount! **TAXES ARE NOT INCLUDED** **First time discount do not apply for pre-packed 8ths** **ALL DEALS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST** Online orders are only reserved for same day pick-up -Loyalty Points: FTP 1st Visit: 30% off any regular priced item and a freebie!!! (8th, edible or vape cartridge--have to use the 30% and 10$ minimum). STP 2nd Visit: Free Pre-Roll and $10 Dollars in Loyalty points. Referral Program: Free 8th, limit 5 a month and one per visit (Friend must be present and make a purchase to qualify) Leave us a review and let us know how we did and receive a 5% off entire purchase. (Review must be in a screenshot/ a couple sentences long) **Some Restrictions may apply above, No Double Discounting**

**While Supplies Last** **Certain Restrictions May Apply** **Discounts Do Not Stack** **TAXES ARE NOT INCLUDED**