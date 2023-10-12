341 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Nirvana Center - Menominee NOW OPEN
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 1
1231 9th Ave, Menominee, MI
License AU-RA-001084
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of Nirvana Center - Menominee NOW OPEN
Show all photos
1 Review of Nirvana Center - Menominee NOW OPEN
see all reviews
w........a
October 3, 2023
Very knowledgeable 😃