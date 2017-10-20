Oahu420 on May 8, 2019

The owners of this place really need to do some research. Just because you were granted a marijuana dispensary license that doesn’t mean you know anything about cannabis. Who prices something at $22.01. You really need the extra penny. The flower is so sub standard. Go to Washington or Oregon and visit some cannabis stores. Do some research or something. Place is a joke. How many real patients are use wax. Those products are for younger people who dab. How many old people have you seen with a dab rig. If it’s medical where’s all the stuff for medical patients. Where’s the RSO. They probably don’t even know what RSO is. Lame. Good luck guys when Hawaii pass recreational marijuana, you’ll be out of business.