jcdenton7 on December 14, 2016

I wanted to post a review of this shop. I am not new to MJ at all but the last time I smoked was in 2001 and I didn't know the diff between most strains except Indica and Sativa. We took what we could get basically. Not any longer. I opted for NorthBay because on some level I like that it's owned by a Dentist! I also love the location, right by the water. I told the budtenders what I was looking for - trim for J rolling that would help with depression and anxiety. They took the time to explain how CBD content could help balance out some of the negative side effects. They suggested two strains that might work well and I got both; Tahoe OG and Blackberry OG. They did NOT make me feel like an idiot, disrespect me or talk down to me at all. I am very happy so I went back last night. They gave me some verbal updates on upcoming shipments and such. Very good experience. I highly recommend stopping by.