galapagosislands on July 30, 2019

Northern Grown may seem like it's a bit out of the way but it's completely worth it once you discover what they have on offer. Especially compared to other dispensaries in the area. First of all, the ambiance is classy and they are paying attention to detail, including your comfort. Customer service and knowledge of product is excellent and might I recommend they hold on to Jared and keep him in their dispensary because he is the best budtender I've met from Maine to California and in between. His product knowledge and ability to communicate about the specific aspects of each strain is top-notch, and he's so wholesome and easy to talk to. Seriously, Jared is great but, holy shit, the flower and concentrates are so so tasty, potent, well-cared for, at an awesome price point, and well-packaged. Remember what I said about attention to detail? I like them because they care about the process, the product, and their patients. I'm so lucky to live near this location and hope to check out their other shops in the future.