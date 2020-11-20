Last updated:
About this dispensary
Northern Light Cannabis Co
Northern Light Cannabis Co. was founded with the mission of making cannabis an affordable, authentic, and high quality experience. You will not find a harder working group of people on a mission to educate, inspire, and drop the stigma behind marijuana. You’re here for a good time and we’re here to make sure you get it in a fun and safe environment. Make us a part of your Up North Experience, you’ll be glad you did!
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
