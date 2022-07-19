Drove by a couple of times and I Stopped in today and Holy sh!t I'm glad I did! This place was awesome, they grow and
harvest everything in house that you buy...think of hippie commune meets hipster craft beer bar... it's awesome! Got a free pre roll for being a first timer (got pretty high). The guy working was super knowledgeable and cute to boot so this place is a definite place to hit back up!
