Nova Farms - Framingham (COMING SOON)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Nova Farms - Framingham (COMING SOON)
Nova Farms is a licensed cannabis dispensary in Framingham, Massachusetts. Nova Farms is open to the public 21+ with valid identification. Please preorder from our menu or simply come to our dispensary for in store sales. Nova Farms now accepts both cash and debit card payments and has ample ATMs for your convenience.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 1
1137 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA
License MR282516
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblemedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Nova Farms - Framingham (COMING SOON)
Show all photos