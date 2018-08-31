Namehere420 on January 23, 2020

Been a patient for almost a year now at Numed. Since November the selection has been garbage, but worse than the selection is the customer service. Seriously need to take classes on how to treat clients. Pre order system is also hot garbage, it seems to change daily. Also I hope they have a bot doing their social media because it is a joke!!!! Same BS cookie cutter answers that never actually answer my questions!! I feel like some of the staff goes out of their way to NOT be helpful. I am looking at other dispensaries now, I suggest all do the same!