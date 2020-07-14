Tymadnel
Best service, selection and prices in the city, no question.
NuMed is focused on a clinical and compassionate approach to providing medical grade cannabis to qualified Illinois Med patients and 21+ customers alike. We are a results driven medical and adult use cannabis provider. Our partnerships with production facilities statewide are focused on seeking the highest quality medical cannabis strains that can be grown and processed for use by patients to identify what can help. We have FREE PARKING at our W. North Street Chicago location which is located right off the I-90 highway in Chicago, Illinois. We are within walking distance of the North/Clybourn Redline Stop and the Damen Blueline Stop. Customers in Bucktown Oldtown, Wicker Park, Logan Square, Northside, River West, Downtown, and Noble Square are invited to explore their range of dispensary products. NuMed also welcomes West Loop, Fulton River, Gold Coast, Ukranian Village, and Lincoln Park customers to find relief at our dispensary.
Jon C. always takes great care of my medical needs at NuMed. He knows the product lines and manufacturers well; and, he listens to questions and remembers preferences. Truly, all of the tenders at NuMed are a pleasure to work with. It’s always the favorite stop on my ever-expanding list of adulting errands.
NuMed Chicago sells defective product, and has no accountability for said defective product. I waited two hours in line, bought a verano vape cartridge, opened it at home to discover the container was empty. Apparently, they can't do anything about it. Vetting product when it arrives to make sure it's even in the container would maybe be a start. Don't literally waste your money here. And if you have to, make sure everything is there before you leave the store.
Been a patient for almost a year now at Numed. Since November the selection has been garbage, but worse than the selection is the customer service. Seriously need to take classes on how to treat clients. Pre order system is also hot garbage, it seems to change daily. Also I hope they have a bot doing their social media because it is a joke!!!! Same BS cookie cutter answers that never actually answer my questions!! I feel like some of the staff goes out of their way to NOT be helpful. I am looking at other dispensaries now, I suggest all do the same!