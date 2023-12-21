We believe top-shelf THCA flower starts at the source - and that's why we do things differently. We personally curate every pound, buying directly from select farms in Northern California and Oregon, where premium genetics and careful cultivation set the standard. Only the finest flower meets our rigorous standards, ensuring that what we deliver is - bar none - THE best THCA flower in the Triangle area of North Carolina. We are fully licensed, federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, and committed to full transparency and quality assurance. Every product we offer is backed by third-party DEA-certified lab reports (COAs) for potency and compliance, so you know exactly what you're getting - clean, potent, and verified. But we don't just bring you the best flower - we bring it to you. Our one-of-a-kind NugRunnerz van serves as a Mobile Dispensary, making appearances at local events and offering convenient delivery (minimum order required) throughout the Raleigh area. Keep an eye out for the NugRunnerz van rolling through town and experience our curated selection of THCA flower, pre-rolls, and Delta-9 THC syrups. Fast lanes. Fresh nugs.