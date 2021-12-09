Our high-tech facility enables us to be the leading cannabis production, oil extraction, medical (mmj) and recreational marijuana dispensary in Pueblo. We grow our cannabis in-house and carefully cultivate and process. Due to our large, modern facility, we are able to provide the highest quality medicinal and recreational cannabis available on the market. Our cannabis store's shelves are always stocked with the best flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures. At our Pueblo dispensary we are open 7 days a week and offer daily deals, happy hour specials, BOGO Live Resin offer and veteran’s discount on all purchases. We pride ourselves in being the first retail marijuana dispensary awarded a recreational dispensary license in the City of Pueblo. NuVue Pharma was the first Marijuana Grow-Off Team to receive awards in both the medical and recreational grow competition. And were voted Best of Pueblo 2018 for our medical dispensary and runner-up for our recreational dispensary. DAILY DEALS!!! *MUNCHIE MONDAY-- 20% off Edibles and Drinks *T & T TUESDAY-- 15% off Tinctures and Topicals *WAXY WEDNESDAY-- 1gr $16 OTD *THC-A TERPDAY-- 15% off all RM Extracts Live Sugar, Live Budder, Royal Jelly, BSE, THCa Crystal, Terp Sauce, Cartridges) *FUN FACTS FRIDAY-- Trivia for a chance to get a 15% discount off your order! *SHATTERDAY--20% Off Slabs or 2 Grams for $27 OTD *SUNDAY-- Choose any daily deal from the week Wake and Bake PreRoll Special 8:00am-9:00am -5 PREROLLS FOR $20 OTD- Late Night Toker PreRoll Special 8:45pm-9:45pm -5 PREROLLS FOR $20 OTD- ALL DAY, EVERY DAY!! *Live Resin 2 grams for $55 OTD