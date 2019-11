MafiaMalone300 on June 16, 2019

The man was so MEAN!!! I’m a medical patient and have bad nerve’s and spasm that needed a CBD chocolate, I was wearing a “Winberry Farms” shirt denied access too purchase anything becouse I was a spy and shakey. I showed the man with the beard and extremely bad morals and customer service working, my Valid I’d and also Valid Oregon medical Marijuana card, I was denied a purchase becouse I looked at the “edibles then the flower” I was told too leave the facility beacouse I was “ Bouncing around “ worst .... smallest Lol dispensary I’ve every been. I will be contacting the OLCC about this and see what happens. But overall, small variety very cheap and expensive bud that’s overpriced edibles are overpriced, customer service is very bad, never have I been treated in a This manner as a medical patient, but when you’re in the middle of nowhere... who cares I guess. I went down the street got some chocolate.