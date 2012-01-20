shimika
Good and fast service. One stop shop and very professional. Simmone was very helpful. I will be back again!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
Good and fast service. One stop shop and very professional. Simmone was very helpful. I will be back again!
Fast reliable service. Good vapes cartridges all around. thanks!
I used to walk by this place and thought it looked a bit run down. I decided to try them out and found my favorite cartridge there. I always get great, prompt service and the prices are great.
Visited the spot in Oakland a handful of times in the past couple of months. It's the only East Bay dispensary I'll visit in-person. Good prices on a huge selection of products. Staff has always been polite and helpful. I'd recommend taking a look at the website and seeing what they have to offer. The menus can be a bit overwhelming once you hit the shop floor. Don't think I've been there when they are understaffed. It's nice to be able to chat with the budtenders about different strains, edibles, and concentrates. Not only do I try different strains and other cannabis products, but I know what to look for wherever I go. I'll continue to go.
Overall: Good place with large selection. Service is good but not particularly personal. Selection is huge and covers a good range of strains. Quality is good. Service is good but not "third wave weed" type - meaning they don't really nerd out on the strains and process and all that. I like nerding out, so for me that's a bummer. The tenders know their stuff, and are nice, but it's not my favorite place. It's a good spot, best in down town for sure. If I can't make it to Adeline street, this. is my spot. It's good for a quick in and out.
The location is good, down the street from Oakland PD and the security guard always seems to blend in with the wall and often comes from the shadows...no I'm not high when I go for my prescription. Anyway, they have a nice selection of herb and waxes, decent on edibles and I tried a tincture there...it wasn't good. I liked the set up but I felt rushed by the employees cause I came in 20 minutes from closing. I prefer other dispensaries over this one.
Haven't been here in a while. Don't think I will be coming back. I have always had a great experience here. The bud tenders usually give you choices on which bag YOU want to choose. But today the guy that helped me got an attitude when I asked to see some 1/8s other than the two he gave me. Hopefully his day and his attitude improved.
I like it alot
Bull- Bought a $40 cartridge for an upcoming vacation 2 weeks in advance. Tried it out today to make sure it works, it's a dud. The worst part is Oakland Organics doesn't accept returns or exchanges without a receipt. Wish I knew that?! Even though I'm a member and it's all in the freakin' system. All I can say is I'm not going back. They are losing my $$$$ and that's a shame. But I got options and it's all part of the weed game.
product i got was great, but they were out of nearly everything i had come for. lighting was way too bright, and waiting 'in line' felt like being in Russia - a free for all - chaos. but the woman who helped me was really nice. got a 15% discount being my first time here but b/c she took the 15% off before tax the discount seemed irrelevant, like a cheap marketing ploy. didnt feel comfortable in the area either.