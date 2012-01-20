Intheshadows510 on December 29, 2016

Visited the spot in Oakland a handful of times in the past couple of months. It's the only East Bay dispensary I'll visit in-person. Good prices on a huge selection of products. Staff has always been polite and helpful. I'd recommend taking a look at the website and seeing what they have to offer. The menus can be a bit overwhelming once you hit the shop floor. Don't think I've been there when they are understaffed. It's nice to be able to chat with the budtenders about different strains, edibles, and concentrates. Not only do I try different strains and other cannabis products, but I know what to look for wherever I go. I'll continue to go.