OAKTREEZ DELIVERY 🚚 IS BY FAR, THE MOST RELIABLE SOURCE OF ALL TIME❗️❗️Where have y'all been hiding this whole time? I feel like the missing piece to the puzzle 🧩is now COMPLETE😆🙏🏼 k don’t think I’ll ever worry about feeling disappointed with my cannabis purchases online. 5 STAR RATING⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 10/10 SATISFACTION GUARANTEED💯
i’m a first timer here so I was 🧐 a bit skeptical. I live in (Hayward) & finding a reliable source has been difficult before I found out about OAKTREEZ DELIVERY🙏🏼 we’re damn near in the middle of the whole Bay Area, and if you ain’t got a plug.. most likely, it’s stressful and frustrating for you to find a fast, convenient, & reliable source.
If you’re tired of impatiently waiting, overpaying, still relying on Eaze, Caliva, Mitch’s Botique, etc. 🛑 STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING & DO YA SELF A FAVOR CHECK OUT @OAKTREEZ DELIVERY. You’ll thank me later
I put that on my momma😁Customer service was OUTSTANDING and UNEXPECTEDLY FAST!!! 💨 By far, most reliable and easy
#1 PREMIUM CANNABIS DELIVERY IN THE WHOLE BAY AREA❗️❗️❗️🤟🏼 Yeah, it seems a bit ( Too GOOD to be TRUE.) what’s the catch?! 🤔 Overpriced service + tax fee? Delivery fee? GUESS WHAT— NADA!!! Zero!!! NOTHHIIIINNGGGGGG !! No catch No hidden fees NO BULLSHIT
OakTreez Delivery is our new go to spot! Incredible service, fast delivery & no attitude. Jars were packed fat, price was much lower than expected. We tried Jelly Rancher, Lemon Drip, & Caramel Sour. All buds looked great, tasted even better. Solid high from all 3 but damn, that Caramel Sour is where it's at! These guys are a new local shop truly supporting independent farms and growers. Give them a try, you won't regret it.
