Off the Charts - Costa Mesa
dispensary

Off the Charts - Costa Mesa

Costa MesaCalifornia
2261.1 miles away
1887 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

About this dispensary

Get Your Mind Right at Off The Charts - Costa Mesa! Exceptional Customer Service, Unbeatable Prices, HUGE Selection, those are only a few things that Off The Charts offers. A vast selection combined with excellent customer service and our LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEE allow us to utilize our passion to educate and satisfy each individual who enters through our doors. What sets us apart from other dispensaries? Our ability to make everyone feel like family. As a family-owned and family-run establishment, we take pride in providing our visitors with a home away from home feeling.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
2801 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
License C10-0001078-lic
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountArab/Middle Eastern ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
7am - 10pm
monday
7am - 10pm
tuesday
7am - 10pm
wednesday
7am - 10pm
thursday
7am - 10pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm

Photos of Off the Charts - Costa Mesa

0 Reviews of Off the Charts - Costa Mesa

